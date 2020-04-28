FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Anita Brand, Williams High School

Trinity Evans is a graduating senior at Weaver Academy. She was an honor roll student and will be attending the New York Conservatory for dramatic arts in their musical theatre program. She has been seen on stage throughout the Triad as Dorothy from Wizard of Oz at Carolina Theatre, Anna from Frozen at Community Theatre of Greensboro and Sophie from Mamma Mia at Gallery Players in Burlington to name a few. She is excited to start this next journey into the theater world despite her unusual senior year