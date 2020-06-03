FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Ana Richardson, East Forsyth High School

Ana Richardson is a senior at East Forsyth High School.

She is a member of the National Honor Society, National English Honors Society, National Social Studies Honor Society and Crosby Scholars.

Ana is involved in several clubs, Junior Civitan and Leading Ladies and loves to volunteer at HorseFriends, Juliet’s House and FCCM.

She has been an Eventer for 6 years; loves training/competing with her horse Simon.

She will continue to train and compete while attending college.

Ana will be attending High Point University majoring in Communications–Event Management.