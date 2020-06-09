Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service honors the life of George Floyd after his death inspired global protests

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Amber Sapp, Walkertown High School

Senior Sendoff

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Amber Sapp

Amber Sapp

Amber Sapp is a senior at Walkertown High School.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter