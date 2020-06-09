FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Amber Sapp, Walkertown High School Senior Sendoff by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: Jun 9, 2020 / 07:47 PM EDT / Updated: Jun 9, 2020 / 07:47 PM EDT Amber Sapp Amber Sapp is a senior at Walkertown High School. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories Forsyth County Association of Educators looking to parents on idea to improve school district Video Greensboro man who prayed with police meets with chief; coordinator Video Gov. Cooper closes ACE Speedway, declares facility is ‘imminent hazard’ Video Alamance County sheriff responds to Gov. Cooper’s order to close ACE Speedway Video Michael Jordan and ‘Catch 23’ crew reel in 442-pound blue marlin Video Family of 91-year-old COVID-19 survivor shares story and celebrates her battle Video More Must-See Stories