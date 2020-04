Amaya Pitts is a senior at Simon G. Atkins High School.

She was a member of the Color Guard for three years as well as Show Choir, A Capella, Honors Chorus and All County Chorus.

She was accepted to both Appalachian State University and UNC-Wilmington.

She will be attending UNC-Wilmington in the fall where she plans to major in Marine Biology in preparation for Veterinary Medicine.