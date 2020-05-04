FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Alyssa Pruitt, Reidsville High School

Alyssa Pruitt is a senior at Reidsville High School.

She has been a proud Ram, and she was a football and basketball cheerleader for all 4 years of high school.

She played soccer for two years, was on homecoming court, participated in all county chorus, was the senior class treasurer and is still a member of the leadership and ambassador program.

She been in multiple musicals for theatre.

After graduation, she plans on becoming an RN and then continuing her education to get a masters degree in science in nursing to become a nurse practitioner.