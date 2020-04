Alyssa Jacobson is a senior at Southern Alamance High School in Burlington. She was captain of the Varsity Basketball team (scoring 1000+ points over her four-year career) and a member of the National Honor Society, varsity volleyball team, Link Crew and DREAM Team. Alyssa will attend Appalachian State University in the fall and major in Elementary Education.

