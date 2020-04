Alysa Shores is a senior at North Stokes High School. She has worked hard to get to this year. She was supposed to graduate early but rearranged her schedule so she could graduate with her CNAs. But with everything going on she could not do that because she couldn’t do her clinical hours. She is currently working full time at Rosa Tara in King and is still going to pursue getting her CNA so she can become an RN.

