FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Allison Shelton, McMichael High School

Allison is a graduating senior at Dalton L McMichael High School. She is an AB Honor roll student. Allison completed the nursing fundamentals class where she passed her certified nursing assistant exam and is employed as a CNA. She organized the fall 2019 blood drive at McMichael. Allison is a scholar-athlete participating in varsity cheerleading and softball. She is a leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Drama Club and National Beta Club. Allison was named Winter Court Princess 2019. In the fall, she plans to attend Rockingham Community College to major in nursing. Her family said Allison is a sweet, kind, Jesus-loving young lady.

