FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Allee Boles, North Stokes High School

Allee Boles is a senior at North Stokes High School. She is a member of the BETA Club and the National Honor Society. Not only does she strive hard academically but also on the softball field. She loves the sport and has been playing since she was 5 years old. She and her team (Lady Vikings) won the 2019 State Championship in her junior year with high hopes of returning again this spring. After graduation, she will be continuing her education at Appalachian State University this fall majoring in Psychology.

