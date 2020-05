Alexis Pryor is not only set to graduate from Rockingham County Senior High School this year, but she is also set to graduate from EMT training this summer from Rockingham Community College. Her family tells us her hopes and dreams have been temporarily put on hold, but they know it will not stop her from succeeding and making her dreams come true. Alexis has worked very hard to be where she is today.

