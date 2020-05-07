FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Alexis Messer, East Davidson High School Senior Sendoff by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: May 7, 2020 / 10:03 AM EDT / Updated: May 7, 2020 / 10:03 AM EDT Alexis Messer is senior at East Davidson High School. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories Another 3.2 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, bringing total to 33 million Teen McDonald’s workers shot by angry customers over dining room closed due to coronavirus, police say Video Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Alamance County after cross-county chase Video Triad first-generation college graduates hit hard by canceled graduations Video FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Daniel Powers, truck driver with Sharp Transit Video Suspect identified after chase ends in deadly crash on I-73 in Asheboro Video More Must-See Stories