Alex May is a senior at West Forsyth High school. Alex has LOVED every part of high school and he was all set to have a great ending. Alex was on his way to achieving a goal he set in 9th grade: to run all 4 years of high school. Alex has been on the cross-country and track teams. He was looking forward to the prom and all of the end of year senior activities. Alex will be attending Coastal Carolina University in the fall.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction