Alex is a senior at Weaver Academy in the theatre department.

He is headed of to University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem.

He will be majoring in filmmaking.

He is proud of his accomplishments which include: winning SkillsUSA N.C. in TV/Video Production as well as working vigorously in the theatre department.

He has overcome a lot of obstacles including losing his father the first week of sophomore year.