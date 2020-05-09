FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Alex Badgett, Southeast High School

Senior Sendoff

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Alex Badgett

Alex Badgett

Alex Badgett is a senior at Southeast High School.

He will be leaving for the NAVY on June 24.

His mom and dad wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

Follow FOX8 on Twitter