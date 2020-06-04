FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Alessandra Necoechea, Asheboro High School

Alessandra Necoechea is a graduating senior Asheboro High School with a 4.0 GPA.

She was inducted into the National Honors Society in 2018. She was nominated and attended in her rising junior year, to HOBY, a leadership workshop. She is part of the AHS band. She was part of the swim team for 2 years. She donated her time as a secretary in AHS Junior Civitan Club and as a delegate in the Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy. She is the Student Body President of AHS.

She will be attending UNC Charlotte in the fall and majoring in Pre-Communications.