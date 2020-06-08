FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Aleia Knight, Rockingham Early College High School

Aleia Knight will be graduating from Rockingham Early College High School and has been involved in clubs, such as ACC and Film Club. She will graduate with a high school diploma, Associates in Science, and a certificate in early childhood education. She has danced for 15 years and has been an assistant instructor for 2 years at CC Dance Company. She is a lifelong member of Bethesda United Methodist Church and has sang on multiple occasions for her amazing church family. She will be attending Appalachian State in the fall with an major in Education.

