Watch Now
FOX8 Evening News

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Adam Doyle, Weaver Academy

Senior Sendoff

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Adam Doyle

Adam Doyle is a senior at Weaver Academy of the Performing Arts in Greensboro. He is a saxophone and piano player who will be double majoring in music and computer science at UNC Chapel Hill.

Adam was a member of the Page High School Marching Band, a member of the National Honor Society at Weaver and worked the last two years at his part-time job at Cold Stone Creamery. He also attended the NC Governor’s School, and the Catalyst Conference held at UNC.

He was a member of the Greensboro Youth Jazz Ensemble and the UNCG Honors High School Jazz Band. He loves all things music, especially jazz! We are so proud of you, Adam!

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter