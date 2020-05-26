FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Adam Doyle, Weaver Academy

Adam Doyle

Adam Doyle is a senior at Weaver Academy of the Performing Arts in Greensboro. He is a saxophone and piano player who will be double majoring in music and computer science at UNC Chapel Hill.

Adam was a member of the Page High School Marching Band, a member of the National Honor Society at Weaver and worked the last two years at his part-time job at Cold Stone Creamery. He also attended the NC Governor’s School, and the Catalyst Conference held at UNC.

He was a member of the Greensboro Youth Jazz Ensemble and the UNCG Honors High School Jazz Band. He loves all things music, especially jazz! We are so proud of you, Adam!