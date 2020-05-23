FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Abigail Herrera-Leal, Glenn High School

Abigail Herrera-Leal is a senior at Glenn High School, where she is the co-president of Leo Club, the secretary of Hosa Red Cross Club, and a Senior Dean. Abigail is involved in the National Honors Society, National Beta Club, Latino Achievers, and Concert Choir. She is a member of The Light of the World Church where she also participates in the choir. Abigail is a straight-A student and plans to continue her education in the fall where she will be majoring in biology on a pre-dental track. She will likely be attending the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where she received the guarantee.

