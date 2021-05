YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A new version of a class-action lawsuit against the New Indy paper mill in Catawba has been filed. It provides more names of more plaintiffs and more details on the hydrogen sulfide emissions emitting from the plant.

The lead attorney Gary Mauney, Esq. explains the essence of the nuisance claim in simple terms, "if you can't open your door without getting sick, you can't enjoy the use of your property ." And he says property values are plummeting for his clients because with the houses within the radius of the odor "you can't open the door because of the smell."