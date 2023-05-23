(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.

Today we’re honoring:

Adrian Lopez, Eastern Randolph High School

Alexander Daulton, Stokes Early College

Aniyah Mack, Greensboro College Middle College

Aubrie Boggs, East Forsyth High School

Blake Shinault, Oak Grove High School

Brendan Dellinger, Salem Baptist Christian School

Caleb Jones, Atkins High School

Deaira Mason, Smith High School

Desiree Thompson, UNC Greensboro

Elizabeth Key, Shining Light Academy

Emma Branscome, East Davidson High School and Davidson Davie Community College

Gracie Rogers, Mount Airy High School

Hailey Teague, Alamance Burlington Early College

Haley Rabon, Southern Alamance High School

Hunter Shelton, North Stokes High School

Jake Fesmire, Eastern Randolph High School

Kinna McCain, Northeast High School

Kylie James, Mount Airy High School

Lindsey Hutchens, Forbush High School

London Springs, Weaver Academy

Madison Tesh, North Davidson Senior High

Maria Rutherford, West Stokes High School

Marquelle Harrison, High Point Central High School

Megan Hill, Bethany Christian School

Meredith Collins, Providence Grove High School

Michelle Shumate, North Surry High School

Nelly Loreto, Smith High School

Preston Tow, Davidson Early College

Savannah Lambert, Wesleyan Christian Academy

Seth Ingle, West Stokes High School

Sydney Mounce, South Stokes High School

Taylor Davis, Asheboro High School

Willie Phillips, Andrews High School

