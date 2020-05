Addison Strader is a senior at Walter M. Williams High School in Burlington. She’s enjoyed being a part of the Lady Bulldogs basketball team for all four of her high school years, as well as participating in the National Honor Society, Jr. Civitans, Link Crew and Mu Alpha Theta.

Addie will attend Appalachian State University, where she plans to pursue a degree in business. We’re so proud of her, and we’re especially proud of her resilience in this storm we are all facing as a nation.