(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.

Today we’re honoring:

Abraham Garcia, North Davidson High School

Aleigh Williams, South Stokes High School

Blayden Bray, Bray’s Learning Academy

Cai Parks, West Stokes High School

Caleb Steed, Uwharrie Charter Academy

Cheyenne Moore, Southeast High School

Christopher “Chad” Bartlett, Randleman High School

Colby Gunter, Rockingham County High School

Eli Wylam, West Forsyth High School

Emily Woods, Randleman High School

Ethan Pruitt, Davie High School

Gracey Stanley, South Stokes High School

Jaden Dodd, Eastern Guilford High School

Joseph Horne, Southwest Guilford High School

Kamryn Matthews, Southwest Guilford High School

Keith Saunders, Stokes Early College

Kristiana Ferrell, Page High School

Lacey Lynn Soles, East Davidson High School

Larsen Gallimore, South Stokes High School

Madison Todd, Wheatmore High School

Makenzie Simmons, Western Alamance High School

Mason Martin, North Stokes High School

Max Lambert, Surry Central High School

Nathan Joyce, South Stokes High School

Nevan Bowden, Southern Alamance High School

Nicholas Colozzi, Northwest Guilford High School

Ryan Gee, Northeast Guilford High School

Sa’Mahd Moses, Parkland High School

Summer Bowman, Wheatmore High School

Travia McDonald, Randolph County Early College

Victoria Bolton, Smith High School

Zamaria Monroe, Reynolds High School

Check out the gallery below for all of the seniors we’re highlighting today!

See all of the 2023 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!