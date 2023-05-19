(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.

Today we’re honoring:

Aaron McClain, Walter Williams High School

Adam Dillon, Rockingham High School

Alyssa Lucas, Woodland Baptist Christian School

Ariyan Byrd, Thomasville High School

Carley Hutchens, West Stokes High School

Debra Lyle, Penn-Griffin School for the Arts

Demetrius Salazar, Parkland High School

Edna Zavala, Reidsville Senior High School

Ella Lunsford, Dalton High School

Hakemme Butler, Asheboro High School

Harold Perez, Reynolds High School

Jaden Brim, North Stokes High School

Javonta Butler Jr., West Forsyth High School

Jeremiah Gilley, Southern High School

Kela Rich East Davidson High School

Kellie Moore, Rivermill Academy

Madison Andrews, Western Alamance High School

Makenzi Davis, River Mill Academy

Montana Hicks, West Stokes High School

Nathaniel Norton, Northeast Guilford High School

Tyshon Holland, Glenn High School

Wesley Morrison, East Davidson High School

Check out the gallery below for all of the seniors we’re highlighting today!

See all of the 2023 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!