(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.
Today we’re honoring:
- Adriyana Burns, Uwharrie Charter Academy High School
- Aftin Smith, Bethany Community High School
- Aiden Kernodle, Southern Alamance High School
- Amina Browne, Winston-Salem State University
- Ashara ‘Karen” Sprull, Uwharrie Charter Academy High School
- Brandon Mendoza, North Carolina Leadership Academy
- Brooklyn Marion, Southwestern Randolph High School
- Callie Jobe, Eastern Guilford High School
- Chloe Spivey, Montgomery County Early College
- Elijah Spencer, Page High School
- Emma Bingman, North Stokes High School
- Emma Jo Seagraves, Southeast Guilford High School
- Hannah Pack, Asheboro High School
- Hunter Simpson, Southwestern Randolph High School
- Jamie Pemberton, North Carolina A&T State University
- Janae Jeffries, McMichael High School
- Kaila Herbin, Southern Alamance High School
- Kaleb Dodson, Bethany Community High School
- Ky Perdue, Southwestern Randolph High School
- Lindsay Campbell, South Stokes High School
- Maddux Harrell, Clover Garden School
- Madison Blankenship, Southwestern Randolph High School
- Marina McManus, Greensboro College Middle College
- Mi’Destiny Allen, Thomasville High School
- Owen Smith, High Point Christian Academy
- Rachel Harris, Western Alamance High School
- Ryan Brown, Southeast Guilford High School
- Savannah Surratt, Uwharrie Charter Academy High School
- Shawn Dunovant Jr., Walkertown High School
- Tia Watts, Southwest High School
- Trenton Dozier, East Forsyth High School
- Tylei Woolard, Dudley High School
- Whitney Tonn, Sheets Memorial Christian School
- Xzavier Holems, Southern Guilford High School
Check out the gallery below for all of the seniors we’re highlighting today!
See all of the 2023 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!