(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.

Today we’re honoring:

Adriyana Burns, Uwharrie Charter Academy High School

Aftin Smith, Bethany Community High School

Aiden Kernodle, Southern Alamance High School

Amina Browne, Winston-Salem State University

Ashara ‘Karen” Sprull, Uwharrie Charter Academy High School

Brandon Mendoza, North Carolina Leadership Academy

Brooklyn Marion, Southwestern Randolph High School

Callie Jobe, Eastern Guilford High School

Chloe Spivey, Montgomery County Early College

Elijah Spencer, Page High School

Emma Bingman, North Stokes High School

Emma Jo Seagraves, Southeast Guilford High School

Hannah Pack, Asheboro High School

Hunter Simpson, Southwestern Randolph High School

Jamie Pemberton, North Carolina A&T State University

Janae Jeffries, McMichael High School

Kaila Herbin, Southern Alamance High School

Kaleb Dodson, Bethany Community High School

Ky Perdue, Southwestern Randolph High School

Lindsay Campbell, South Stokes High School

Maddux Harrell, Clover Garden School

Madison Blankenship, Southwestern Randolph High School

Marina McManus, Greensboro College Middle College

Mi’Destiny Allen, Thomasville High School

Owen Smith, High Point Christian Academy

Rachel Harris, Western Alamance High School

Ryan Brown, Southeast Guilford High School

Savannah Surratt, Uwharrie Charter Academy High School

Shawn Dunovant Jr., Walkertown High School

Tia Watts, Southwest High School

Trenton Dozier, East Forsyth High School

Tylei Woolard, Dudley High School

Whitney Tonn, Sheets Memorial Christian School

Xzavier Holems, Southern Guilford High School

Check out the gallery below for all of the seniors we’re highlighting today!

See all of the 2023 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!