(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.
Today we’re honoring:
- Kylee Wyrick, North Surry High School
- Jermaine Myers Jr., Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy
- Dalton Allen, Uwharrie Charter Academy
- Kaylee Burnette, North Surry High School
- Dylan Myers, East Surry High School
- Maddux Harrell, Clover Garden School
- Morgan Coward, Asheboro High School
- Jazmyne Hunt, Trinity High School
- Trenadi Johnson, Lexington Senior High School
- Devin Melvin, Southeast Guilford High School
- Lizza Key, Rockingham County High School
- Yancy Veach, Wesleyan Christian Academy
- Noah Yarborough, Eastern Randolph High School
- Luke White, Southwestern Randolph High School
- Megan Noel, Page High School
- Joaquin Lopez, North Surry High School
- Alyssa Cockerham, North Surry High School
- Katelin Davis, North Surry High School
- Jacob Kulwicki, Trinity High School
- Donovan Simmons, Mount Airy High School
- Nyla Striblin, Asheboro High School
- Brandon Bourne, North Stokes High School
- David Griswold, Northern Guilford High School
- Kelsey Sands, Bethany Community School
- Abbie Hill, Guilford College
- Lauren Harris, Southwest Guilford High School
- Trinity Davis, Ragsdale High School
- Mason Rispoli, Glenn High School
- Noah Lafleur, Lexington Senior High School
- Jamison Wood, North Stokes High School
- Riley Joyce, Glenn High School
- Aiden Caviness, Uwharrie Charter Academy
Check out the gallery below for all of the seniors we’re highlighting today!
See all of the 2023 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!