(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.

Today we’re honoring:

Alex Thomas, Burlington Christian Academy

Bradyn Yates, Ledford High School

Bricen Bullis, Alamance Burlington Early College

Bryson King, High Point Christian Academy

Cameron Atkins, North Davidson High School

Ciera Martin, Piedmont Classical High School

Codi Ingle, West Davidson High School

Curtavis Ervin, High Point Central High School

Delaney Clark, Southwestern Randolph High School

Haidyn Walker, Bethany Community School

Hailey Brock, Montgomery County Early College

HaleyJean Earles, Rockingham County High School

Holley Lowe, Eastern Randolph High School

Hunter Marshall, Wheatmore High School

Jacob Jones, Faith Christian School

Jahlil Green, Smith High School

Jenna Jenkins, West Davidson High School

Jesse Hiatt, Providence Grove High School

Jesse Pope, South Davidson High School

Johann Jones, Southwest Guilford High School

Kasidy Allen, Western Alamance High School

Kassidi Price, Bethany Community School

Kayla McDuffie, Kearns Academy

Kaylin Shuler, East Davidson High School

Kennedy Kolessar, Rockingham County High School

Kya Konkel , Oak Grove High School

Samuel Hairston, Thomasville Senior High School

Shelly Fuqua, Reidsville Senior High School

Sophie Eaton, Sheets Christian School

Taniyah Gibson, Penn-Griffin School of the Arts

Tyler King, Bethany Community School

Whisper Sizemore, Lexington Senior High School

Zariya Edwards, Jordan-Matthews High School

Check out the gallery below for all of the seniors we’re highlighting today!

See all of the 2023 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!