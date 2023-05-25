(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.

Today we’re honoring:

Abigail and and Joshua Harnois, Southeast Guilford High School

Anthony Edwards, Southeast Guilford High School

Bailee Mabe, Mabe’s Academy

Brecken Crotts, Central Davidson High School

Brittany Blaylock, Alamance Virtual School

Cameron Vanness, Montgomery County Early College

Carole-Ann Page, Rockingham County High School

Carter & Cooper Pollock, NC State & Trinity High School

Clifford Sutton, Davidson County High School

Elizabeth Crumpton, Southeast Guilford High School

Emily Jackson, Stokes Early College

Faethe Davis, Montgomery County Early College

Grady Haltom, Oak Grove High School

Hope Harris, Eastern Randolph High School

Jonathan Kilpatrick, North Davidson High School

Julia Osborne, Oak Grove High School

Karla Zamora, Asheboro High School

Kera Simmons, South Stokes High School

Keyonna Oates, Middle College at UNCG

Lucy Neelon, Reynolds High School

Lydia Sneed, Christlike Christian Center

Madison Howell, Southern Alamance High School

Maranda Bullins, North Stokes High School

Mariah Smith, Southern Alamance High School

Nolan Coe, South Stokes High School

Nubia Terry, Asheboro High School

Olivia Davis, Montgomery County Early College

Olivia Knighten, Southern Alamance High School

Rylee Doub, Reagan High School

Tyler Coble, South Davidson High School

Wyatt Simmons, South Stokes High School

Xavion Hayes, North Davidson High School

Zoe Ferguson, Eastern Randolph High School

Check out the gallery below for all of the seniors we’re highlighting today!

See all of the 2023 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!