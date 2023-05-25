(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.
Today we’re honoring:
- Abigail and and Joshua Harnois, Southeast Guilford High School
- Anthony Edwards, Southeast Guilford High School
- Bailee Mabe, Mabe’s Academy
- Brecken Crotts, Central Davidson High School
- Brittany Blaylock, Alamance Virtual School
- Cameron Vanness, Montgomery County Early College
- Carole-Ann Page, Rockingham County High School
- Carter & Cooper Pollock, NC State & Trinity High School
- Clifford Sutton, Davidson County High School
- Elizabeth Crumpton, Southeast Guilford High School
- Emily Jackson, Stokes Early College
- Faethe Davis, Montgomery County Early College
- Grady Haltom, Oak Grove High School
- Hope Harris, Eastern Randolph High School
- Jonathan Kilpatrick, North Davidson High School
- Julia Osborne, Oak Grove High School
- Karla Zamora, Asheboro High School
- Kera Simmons, South Stokes High School
- Keyonna Oates, Middle College at UNCG
- Lucy Neelon, Reynolds High School
- Lydia Sneed, Christlike Christian Center
- Madison Howell, Southern Alamance High School
- Maranda Bullins, North Stokes High School
- Mariah Smith, Southern Alamance High School
- Nolan Coe, South Stokes High School
- Nubia Terry, Asheboro High School
- Olivia Davis, Montgomery County Early College
- Olivia Knighten, Southern Alamance High School
- Rylee Doub, Reagan High School
- Tyler Coble, South Davidson High School
- Wyatt Simmons, South Stokes High School
- Xavion Hayes, North Davidson High School
- Zoe Ferguson, Eastern Randolph High School
Check out the gallery below for all of the seniors we’re highlighting today!
See all of the 2023 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!