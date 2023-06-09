(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.

Today we’re honoring:

Alejandro Juarez, Reidsville High School

Alexandria Thomas, High Point Central

Alexavier Pender , Glenn High School

Alysa Perry, Davie County High School

Amelia Spencer, North Davidson High School

Ashleigh Vestal, Stokes Early College

Ava Cugino , Uwharrie Charter Academy

Avery Dykes , Wheatmore High School

Breyonne Harper, Eastern Guilford High School

Cameron Garrett , East Davidson High School

Chiagoziem Ejindu , Early College at Guilford

Chloe Stevenson, Southwest Guilford High School

Christian Long, Randleman High School

Christopher Greene Jr., Montgomery Central High School

Colby Hilton, Davidson County High School

Cynthia Parnell, Walkertown High School

Dymon Sage, GTCC Middle College

Emma Walker , East Forsyth high School

Hank Thompson, Wheatmore High School

Hannah Chessor, Wheatmore High School

Henry Harris, Montgomery County Early College graduate

Hunter Lawson, Reagan High School

Jared Towery, West Davidson High School

Jase Brooks, Eastern Guilford High School

Jaxson Coble, Trinity High School

Jayden Patterson, North Forsyth High School

Jordyn McKissick , Southeast Guilford High School

Kamille Payne, Parkland High School

Kayden Hanks , East Davidson high school

Kyleigh Sigmon, Northern Guilford High School

Lily Carlyle, Western Guilford High School

Madi Roland, West Wilkes High School

Nate Booth, South Stokes High School

Nathan Greene, Uwharrie Charter Academy

Nicholas Battles , Southeast Guilford high school

Nicholas Ruff, Davie County High School

Sa’Mya McCullough , Southwest Guilford High School

Sara Dufour , Stokes Early college

Sean McGuffin , West Davidson High School

Shelly Fuqua, Reidsville High School

Shyann Pegram, Stokes County Early College

Taylor Davis, Southeast Guilford High School

Trinity Holly-Jackson, West Forsyth High School

Zachary Lee, Southern Alamance High School

Check out the gallery below for all of the seniors we’re highlighting today!

See all of the 2023 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!