(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.
Today we’re honoring:
- Alejandro Juarez, Reidsville High School
- Alexandria Thomas, High Point Central
- Alexavier Pender , Glenn High School
- Alysa Perry, Davie County High School
- Amelia Spencer, North Davidson High School
- Ashleigh Vestal, Stokes Early College
- Ava Cugino , Uwharrie Charter Academy
- Avery Dykes , Wheatmore High School
- Breyonne Harper, Eastern Guilford High School
- Cameron Garrett , East Davidson High School
- Chiagoziem Ejindu , Early College at Guilford
- Chloe Stevenson, Southwest Guilford High School
- Christian Long, Randleman High School
- Christopher Greene Jr., Montgomery Central High School
- Colby Hilton, Davidson County High School
- Cynthia Parnell, Walkertown High School
- Dymon Sage, GTCC Middle College
- Emma Walker , East Forsyth high School
- Hank Thompson, Wheatmore High School
- Hannah Chessor, Wheatmore High School
- Henry Harris, Montgomery County Early College graduate
- Hunter Lawson, Reagan High School
- Jared Towery, West Davidson High School
- Jase Brooks, Eastern Guilford High School
- Jaxson Coble, Trinity High School
- Jayden Patterson, North Forsyth High School
- Jordyn McKissick , Southeast Guilford High School
- Kamille Payne, Parkland High School
- Kayden Hanks , East Davidson high school
- Kyleigh Sigmon, Northern Guilford High School
- Lily Carlyle, Western Guilford High School
- Madi Roland, West Wilkes High School
- Nate Booth, South Stokes High School
- Nathan Greene, Uwharrie Charter Academy
- Nicholas Battles , Southeast Guilford high school
- Nicholas Ruff, Davie County High School
- Sa’Mya McCullough , Southwest Guilford High School
- Sara Dufour , Stokes Early college
- Sean McGuffin , West Davidson High School
- Shelly Fuqua, Reidsville High School
- Shyann Pegram, Stokes County Early College
- Taylor Davis, Southeast Guilford High School
- Trinity Holly-Jackson, West Forsyth High School
- Zachary Lee, Southern Alamance High School
