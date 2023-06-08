(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.

Today we’re honoring:

A’mani Kollock, The Academy at Smith

Alley Lowe, Southwestern Randolph High School

Alyiah Watkins, Parkland High School

Amani Chloe, Southwest Guilford High School

Armani James, East Forsyth High School

Austin Davis, Providence Grove High School

Aveawn Parham, Montgomery Central High School

Bernard Barr Jr., Southern Guilford High School

Branson Warren, South Davidson High School

Bryan Mabe, North Stokes High School

Camryn Earnhardt, NC Leadership Academy

Christian Parker, Southwest Guilford High School

Ciara Dawson, UNCG Middle College

Cynthia Samuels, Atkins High School

Dacia Lowery, Uwharrie Charter Academy

Dillion Freeman, Asheboro High School

Elliott Graham, Thomasville High School

Gabriel Irving, Weaver Academy

Hannah Bullard, East Forsyth High School

Isabella Pan, Early College of Forsyth

Ja’Dyn Fowler, West Forsyth High School

James Spainhour, West Stokes High School

Jean Wright, Eastern Guilford High School

Jordyn Surrett, Rockingham County High School

Josh Prince, Ledford High School

Kaleah Dillard, Rockingham Early College

Kaleb Ormond , Uwharrie Ridge 6-12

Keelan Robertson, South Stokes High School

Keisha Parentila, West Forsyth High School

Kimberly Bryant, West Stokes High School

Lonnie Huffman, McMichael High School

Marian Aguilar, Randleman High School

McKenzie Smith, Western Guilford High School

McKenzie Norman, South Stokes High School

Natalie Hinson, Trinity High School

Samuel Hairston Jr., Thomasville High School

Sarah Johnson, Trinity High School

Savannah Long, Bartlett Yancey High School

Shawn Miller, Randleman High School

Skyler Dark, Vandalia Christian School

Ta’Zariah Mills, Piedmont Classical High School

TJ Morgan, Atkins High School

Tyler Foust, Providence Grove High School

Zai Graves, Northeast Guilford High School

Check out the gallery below for all of the seniors we’re highlighting today!

See all of the 2023 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!