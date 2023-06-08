(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.
Today we’re honoring:
- A’mani Kollock, The Academy at Smith
- Alley Lowe, Southwestern Randolph High School
- Alyiah Watkins, Parkland High School
- Amani Chloe, Southwest Guilford High School
- Armani James, East Forsyth High School
- Austin Davis, Providence Grove High School
- Aveawn Parham, Montgomery Central High School
- Bernard Barr Jr., Southern Guilford High School
- Branson Warren, South Davidson High School
- Bryan Mabe, North Stokes High School
- Camryn Earnhardt, NC Leadership Academy
- Christian Parker, Southwest Guilford High School
- Ciara Dawson, UNCG Middle College
- Cynthia Samuels, Atkins High School
- Dacia Lowery, Uwharrie Charter Academy
- Dillion Freeman, Asheboro High School
- Elliott Graham, Thomasville High School
- Gabriel Irving, Weaver Academy
- Hannah Bullard, East Forsyth High School
- Isabella Pan, Early College of Forsyth
- Ja’Dyn Fowler, West Forsyth High School
- James Spainhour, West Stokes High School
- Jean Wright, Eastern Guilford High School
- Jordyn Surrett, Rockingham County High School
- Josh Prince, Ledford High School
- Kaleah Dillard, Rockingham Early College
- Kaleb Ormond , Uwharrie Ridge 6-12
- Keelan Robertson, South Stokes High School
- Keisha Parentila, West Forsyth High School
- Kimberly Bryant, West Stokes High School
- Lonnie Huffman, McMichael High School
- Marian Aguilar, Randleman High School
- McKenzie Smith, Western Guilford High School
- McKenzie Norman, South Stokes High School
- Natalie Hinson, Trinity High School
- Samuel Hairston Jr., Thomasville High School
- Sarah Johnson, Trinity High School
- Savannah Long, Bartlett Yancey High School
- Shawn Miller, Randleman High School
- Skyler Dark, Vandalia Christian School
- Ta’Zariah Mills, Piedmont Classical High School
- TJ Morgan, Atkins High School
- Tyler Foust, Providence Grove High School
- Zai Graves, Northeast Guilford High School
