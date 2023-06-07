(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.
Today we’re honoring:
- Alonda Shelton, Western Guilford High School
- Anthony Smith, West Forsyth High School
- Austin Ogburn, Stokes Early College
- Benjamin Smith, Andrews High School
- Brendon Bradford, South Stokes High School
- Caden Poole, Central Davidson High School
- Chase Pollock , Glenn High School
- Christa Cummings, Northwest Guilford High School
- Christopher Howard, North Carolina Cyber Academy
- Cooper Reich, Ledford High School
- Corbin Payne, South Davidson High School
- Elizabeth Tomes, Ragsdale High School
- Gracie Canup, Clover Garden School
- Gracyn Solomon, Western Alamance High School
- Haven Brown, Randolph Early College High School
- Jarrett Church, Clover Garden School
- Jensen Millan, High point Central High School
- Jordan Lunsford, Ragsdale High School
- Jordyn Leak, Thomasville High School
- Joshua Gooding , Middle College A&T
- Joycorie Campbell, Academy at Smith biomedical & specialized Health Sciences
- Kathryn Gace Wyrick, Southeast Guilford High School
- Kaylee Williams, Grimsley High School
- Kenzie Tate, Rockingham County High School
- Keria Little, Southwest Guilford High School
- Kylie Cottingham, North Carolina Cyber Academy
- Landri Rush, Triad Baptist Christian Academy
- Madison Gamble, Wesleyan Christian Academy
- Maegan Wycoff, Southwest Guilford High School
- Marchello Mease, Thomasville High School
- Mikayla Nixon, West Stokes High School
- Nailah Richardson, Page High School
- Olivia McCollum, Randleman High School
- Randall Ferree, South Davidson High School
- Raven Waters, Reynolds High School
- Raychel Shelton, McMichael High School
- Reagan Roark, Central Davidson High School
- Ryane Strickland, Northern Guilford High School
- Sami’re Cousin, Graham High School
- Shayvah Downing, Page High School
- Steven Johnson, Mount Airy High School
- Sydney Melton, Parkland High School
- Troy Anderson IV , Williams High School
- Victoria Gregory, East Forsyth High School
Check out the gallery below for all of the seniors we’re highlighting today!
See all of the 2023 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!