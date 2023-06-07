(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.

Today we’re honoring:

Alonda Shelton, Western Guilford High School

Anthony Smith, West Forsyth High School

Austin Ogburn, Stokes Early College

Benjamin Smith, Andrews High School

Brendon Bradford, South Stokes High School

Caden Poole, Central Davidson High School

Chase Pollock , Glenn High School

Christa Cummings, Northwest Guilford High School

Christopher Howard, North Carolina Cyber Academy

Cooper Reich, Ledford High School

Corbin Payne, South Davidson High School

Elizabeth Tomes, Ragsdale High School

Gracie Canup, Clover Garden School

Gracyn Solomon, Western Alamance High School

Haven Brown, Randolph Early College High School

Jarrett Church, Clover Garden School

Jensen Millan, High point Central High School

Jordan Lunsford, Ragsdale High School

Jordyn Leak, Thomasville High School

Joshua Gooding , Middle College A&T

Joycorie Campbell, Academy at Smith biomedical & specialized Health Sciences

Kathryn Gace Wyrick, Southeast Guilford High School

Kaylee Williams, Grimsley High School

Kenzie Tate, Rockingham County High School

Keria Little, Southwest Guilford High School

Kylie Cottingham, North Carolina Cyber Academy

Landri Rush, Triad Baptist Christian Academy

Madison Gamble, Wesleyan Christian Academy

Maegan Wycoff, Southwest Guilford High School

Marchello Mease, Thomasville High School

Mikayla Nixon, West Stokes High School

Nailah Richardson, Page High School

Olivia McCollum, Randleman High School

Randall Ferree, South Davidson High School

Raven Waters, Reynolds High School

Raychel Shelton, McMichael High School

Reagan Roark, Central Davidson High School

Ryane Strickland, Northern Guilford High School

Sami’re Cousin, Graham High School

Shayvah Downing, Page High School

Steven Johnson, Mount Airy High School

Sydney Melton, Parkland High School

Troy Anderson IV , Williams High School

Victoria Gregory, East Forsyth High School

