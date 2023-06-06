(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.
Today we’re honoring:
- Aramy Leigh Grier, Ledford High School
- Bryan Hargrove, Lexington Senior High School
- Bryan Palma-Matos, Southwest Guilford High School
- Caleb Craig, Rockingham County High School
- Carly Wagoner, Middle College of Forysth
- Charity Johnson, Wheatmore High School
- Easton Clapp, Southwestern Randolph High School
- Emma Shaffer, Davidson High School
- Hunter Carico, Wheatmore High School
- Jorden Warren, Reynolds High School
- Kaitlyn & Airel Gregory, Western Alamance High School
- Kayden Hanks, East Davidson High School
- Kylee Bremer, East Davidson High School
- Lauren Parrish, North Stokes High School
- Matthew Davenport, Reidsville High School
- Morgan Hinesley, UNC Wilmington
- Que’Sean Brown, East Forsyth High School
- Rebecca Glass, Davidson County High School
- Reece Workman, Bishop McGuinness High School
- Staci Johnson, Wheatmore High School
- Whitney Tonn, Sheets Memorial School
- Zamaya Strickland, North Surry High School
