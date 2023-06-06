(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.

Today we’re honoring:

Aramy Leigh Grier, Ledford High School

Bryan Hargrove, Lexington Senior High School

Bryan Palma-Matos, Southwest Guilford High School

Caleb Craig, Rockingham County High School

Carly Wagoner, Middle College of Forysth

Charity Johnson, Wheatmore High School

Easton Clapp, Southwestern Randolph High School

Emma Shaffer, Davidson High School

Hunter Carico, Wheatmore High School

Jorden Warren, Reynolds High School

Kaitlyn & Airel Gregory, Western Alamance High School

Kayden Hanks, East Davidson High School

Kylee Bremer, East Davidson High School

Lauren Parrish, North Stokes High School

Matthew Davenport, Reidsville High School

Morgan Hinesley, UNC Wilmington

Que’Sean Brown, East Forsyth High School

Rebecca Glass, Davidson County High School

Reece Workman, Bishop McGuinness High School

Staci Johnson, Wheatmore High School

Whitney Tonn, Sheets Memorial School

Zamaya Strickland, North Surry High School

