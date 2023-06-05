(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.

Today we’re honoring:

Austin Milam, Homeschooled

Bo Tiller, Oak Grove High School

Collin Moyer, Western Alamance High School

Cooper Little , Southeast Guilford High School

Elizabeth Perdue, Western Carolina University

Emily Hall , North Stokes High School

Emma Sheppard, Trinity High School

Epi, Kaden, Johnny, and Jamey, Northern Guilford High School

Hayden Templeton, Rockingham County High School

Jackson Fromm, R.J. Reynolds High School

Jakayla Spinks , Graham High School

Jessica Horton, Penn-Griffin School of the Arts

John Speas, Forsyth Country Day School

Johnathan Gladden II, Thomasville High School

Justin Ehmig, Southwest Guilford High School

Mary Trivette, Asheboro Hybrid Academy

Rebekah Baubie, Northern Guilford High School

Rozlyn Williams, East Davidson High School

Ryan King, Uwharrie Ridge 6-12

Ryan McElrath, North Davidson High Shool

Skyy Little, GTCC Middle College

Victoria Joyce, Wheatmore High School

Check out the gallery below for all of the seniors we’re highlighting today!

See all of the 2023 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!