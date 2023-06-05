(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.
Today we’re honoring:
- Austin Milam, Homeschooled
- Bo Tiller, Oak Grove High School
- Collin Moyer, Western Alamance High School
- Cooper Little , Southeast Guilford High School
- Elizabeth Perdue, Western Carolina University
- Emily Hall , North Stokes High School
- Emma Sheppard, Trinity High School
- Epi, Kaden, Johnny, and Jamey, Northern Guilford High School
- Hayden Templeton, Rockingham County High School
- Jackson Fromm, R.J. Reynolds High School
- Jakayla Spinks , Graham High School
- Jessica Horton, Penn-Griffin School of the Arts
- John Speas, Forsyth Country Day School
- Johnathan Gladden II, Thomasville High School
- Justin Ehmig, Southwest Guilford High School
- Mary Trivette, Asheboro Hybrid Academy
- Rebekah Baubie, Northern Guilford High School
- Rozlyn Williams, East Davidson High School
- Ryan King, Uwharrie Ridge 6-12
- Ryan McElrath, North Davidson High Shool
- Skyy Little, GTCC Middle College
- Victoria Joyce, Wheatmore High School
