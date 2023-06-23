(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.
Today we’re honoring:
- Aaliyah Griffith, Southern Guilford High School
- Asia Hayes, Andrews High School
- Brian O’Connell III, Eastern Guilford High School
- Carley Annas, Union Grove Christian School
- Chloe Chambers, Northern Guilford High School
- Colt Matthews, Trinity High School
- David Hill Jr., East Davidson High School
- Erica Maynard, Smith High School
- J’Kwone Brown, Montgomery County Early College
- Jenna Gray, NC School of the Arts High school dance program
- Justice Taylor, Smith High School
- Kamya Stevenson, Mongomery Central High School
- Kaylynn Olivere, Western Alamance High School
- Kendal Moore, East Davidson High School
- Korina Tuttle, Parkland High School
- Mason Cox, Galax High School
- Micah Owens, Lexington Senior High School
- Nytaria Swain, Piedmont Classical High School
- Sarah Springer, Wheatmore High School
- Shyann Hill, East Davidson High School
- Taylor McDonald, Southern Guilford High School
- Tillman Miller, Montgomery County Early College
- Todd Belanger, Caldwell Academy
- Tyler Herman, Southeast Guilford High School
