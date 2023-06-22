(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.

Today we’re honoring:

Addison McGuffin, Providence Grove High School

Alex Joyce, McMichael High School

Ana Boggan, Stoner-Thomas School

Ashlee Swiney, Davidson Davie Community College

Bailey Hughes, Ledford High School

Camryn Whitaker, East Forsyth High School

Emily Lackey, Ledford High School

Haley Foust, Providence Grove High School

Hunter Sexton, Providence Grove High School

Jacob Grantham, Providence Grove High School

Jasmine Burrow, Randleman High School

Jordan Johnson, West Davidson High School

MacKenzie Green, Ledford High School

Olivia McGuffin, Providence Grove High School

Phoenix Barnes, Ledford High School

Ridge Meadows, Eastern Randolph High School

Sarah-Isabella Hargrave, Sheets Memorial Christian School

Victoria Smith, East Forsyth High School

Check out the gallery below for all of the seniors we’re highlighting today!

See all of the 2023 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!