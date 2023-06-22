(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.
Today we’re honoring:
- Addison McGuffin, Providence Grove High School
- Alex Joyce, McMichael High School
- Ana Boggan, Stoner-Thomas School
- Ashlee Swiney, Davidson Davie Community College
- Bailey Hughes, Ledford High School
- Camryn Whitaker, East Forsyth High School
- Emily Lackey, Ledford High School
- Haley Foust, Providence Grove High School
- Hunter Sexton, Providence Grove High School
- Jacob Grantham, Providence Grove High School
- Jasmine Burrow, Randleman High School
- Jordan Johnson, West Davidson High School
- MacKenzie Green, Ledford High School
- Olivia McGuffin, Providence Grove High School
- Phoenix Barnes, Ledford High School
- Ridge Meadows, Eastern Randolph High School
- Sarah-Isabella Hargrave, Sheets Memorial Christian School
- Victoria Smith, East Forsyth High School
Check out the gallery below for all of the seniors we’re highlighting today!
See all of the 2023 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!