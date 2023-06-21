(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.
Today we’re honoring:
- Brianne Leiss, Ragsdale High School
- Carley Minter, Western Alamance High School
- Elizabeth Hallman, Stoner-Thomas School
- Emily Hallman, Stoner-Thomas School
- Emily Newsom, East Davidson High School
- Khaleb Mosley, Southeast Guilford High School
- Laila Johnson, Thomasville High School
- Lauren Seamon, Ledford High School
- Leah Huggins, Wheatmore High School
- Madison Pomikala, South Stokes High School
- Micah Stargardt, Uwharrie Ridge 6-12
- Nylah Jones, Lexington Senior High School
- Parker Page, Graham High School
- Samuel Rutkowsky, Stoner-Thomas School
- Sophia Smith, Stoner-Thomas School
- Taylor Robbins, Central Davidson High School
- Trent Bolton, Wheatmore High School
- Xavier Camp & Meghan Bivins, Thomasville High School
- Xzandria Baker, Williams High School
- Zy Hall, Central Davidson high school
