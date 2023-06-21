(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.

Today we’re honoring:

Brianne Leiss, Ragsdale High School

Carley Minter, Western Alamance High School

Elizabeth Hallman, Stoner-Thomas School

Emily Hallman, Stoner-Thomas School

Emily Newsom, East Davidson High School

Khaleb Mosley, Southeast Guilford High School

Laila Johnson, Thomasville High School

Lauren Seamon, Ledford High School

Leah Huggins, Wheatmore High School

Madison Pomikala, South Stokes High School

Micah Stargardt, Uwharrie Ridge 6-12

Nylah Jones, Lexington Senior High School

Parker Page, Graham High School

Samuel Rutkowsky, Stoner-Thomas School

Sophia Smith, Stoner-Thomas School

Taylor Robbins, Central Davidson High School

Trent Bolton, Wheatmore High School

Xavier Camp & Meghan Bivins, Thomasville High School

Xzandria Baker, Williams High School

Zy Hall, Central Davidson high school

Check out the gallery below for all of the seniors we’re highlighting today!

See all of the 2023 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!