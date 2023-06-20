(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.
Today we’re honoring:
- Angel Ruiz, Glenn High School
- Anna Melberger, Asheboro High School
- Austin Parrish, Reagan High School
- Charlie McKinney, Rockingham County High School
- Dalton Cooper, Southwestern Randolph High School
- Ella Reid, Central Davidson High School
- Faith Owens, Homeschooled
- Gabriel Irving, Weaver Academy
- Gabriella Taylor, Eastern Randolph High School
- Genesis Mark, Grimsley High School
- Jai’Nasia Bailey, Williams High School
- Jameson Pegues, Dudley High School
- Jiwan Roberson, Southern Guilford High School
- Jordyn Horne, Thomasville High School
- Kearns Trotter, Southwestern Randolph High School
- Leah Smith, South Stokes High School
- Mackenzie Gee, Eastern Randolph High School
- Maleiya Whitsett, East Forsyth High School
- Michael Whitney, Atkins High School
- Mikayla Garrett, Reagan High School
- Nevaeh Whitfield, McMichael High School
- Raegen Kennedy, Rockingham Senior High School
