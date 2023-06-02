(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.
Today we’re honoring:
- Aaron Soles, South Davidson High School
- Amilyon Cheek, Randolph Community College High School program
- Brooklyn Hart, Montgomery County Early College
- Caleb Dunn, Randleman High School
- Cameron King, Reidsville High School
- Cayden Joyce, Southwest Randolph High School
- Connor Drietz, Ignite Christian Academy
- Elijah Godfrey, Southwest Guilford High School
- Ella Reece, North Surry High School
- Emily Parks, Eastern Randolph High School
- Ethan Magnante, Middle College of Forsyth
- HarLeigh Haynie, Duke University School of Medicine
- Heath Steffey, American Academy
- Jacob Fraas, Glenn High School
- Jerred Beaver, Uwharrie Charter Academy
- Kasani Ingram, UNCG
- Kyle James, North Davidson High School
- Marchelo Pemberton, Eastern Randolph High School
- Sara Rosario, Gospel Light Christian School
- Sarah Cook, Rockingham County High School
- Vannah Troxler, Trinity High School
- Wallace Love Jr., Winston-Salem Christian School
- Zackary Redd, Reidsville High School
