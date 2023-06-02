(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.

Today we’re honoring:

Aaron Soles, South Davidson High School

Amilyon Cheek, Randolph Community College High School program

Brooklyn Hart, Montgomery County Early College

Caleb Dunn, Randleman High School

Cameron King, Reidsville High School

Cayden Joyce, Southwest Randolph High School

Connor Drietz, Ignite Christian Academy

Elijah Godfrey, Southwest Guilford High School

Ella Reece, North Surry High School

Emily Parks, Eastern Randolph High School

Ethan Magnante, Middle College of Forsyth

HarLeigh Haynie, Duke University School of Medicine

Heath Steffey, American Academy

Jacob Fraas, Glenn High School

Jerred Beaver, Uwharrie Charter Academy

Kasani Ingram, UNCG

Kyle James, North Davidson High School

Marchelo Pemberton, Eastern Randolph High School

Sara Rosario, Gospel Light Christian School

Sarah Cook, Rockingham County High School

Vannah Troxler, Trinity High School

Wallace Love Jr., Winston-Salem Christian School

Zackary Redd, Reidsville High School

