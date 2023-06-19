(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.
Today we’re honoring:
- Abigail, Dennis and Audrey Ridge, Southeast Guilford High School
- Brayden Allred, Wheatmore High School
- Brianna Ragan, East Davidson High School
- Cameron Flowers, Asheboro High School
- Dylan Reynolds, Southern Alamance High School
- Elena Ling, Northern Guilford High School
- Elijah Richards, Early Middle College GTCC
- Emily Carden, East Davidson High School
- Emma Christian, East Davidson High School
- Grayson Ellis, Northern Guilford High School
- James Orrell, Southern Guilford High School
- Jimmy “Trey” Shue, Uwharrie Ridge 6-12
- Kayleigh Creed, Surry Community Early College
- Khalid Corbett, Cummings High School
- Luke Kelly, Southeast Guilford High School
- Nasir Price, Williams High School
- Robbie Harrell, Rockingham County Senior High School
- Robert Ellinger, Southeast Guilford High School
- S’rah Williams, Reagan High School
- Thomas Ellington, Apex Learning Virtual School
- Troy Anderson IV, Williams High School
- William Martin, East Wilkes High School
- Zoria Dow, Smith High School
