(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.

Today we’re honoring:

Aaron Osborne, Starmount High School

Amya Simon, Greensboro College Middle College

Ariel May, North Davidson High School

Aubrey Epps, Montgomery County Early College

Brody Coffey, Watauga High School

Cayden Curtis, Bethany Community School

Cooper Black, Wheatmore High School

Emily Tiller, South Davidson High School

Erin Durham, Bartlett Yancey Senior High

Evan Martinez, Southern Alamance High School

Hailey Joines, Trinity High School

Hayden Parker, Providence Grove High School

Hayley Snow, Trinity High School

Jaylon King, Page High School

Joshua Shaw, Oak Grove High School

Kaiden Deskins, North Stokes High School

Katelyn Davis, East Carolina University

Keith Pemberton II, Forsyth Country Day School

Lane Brewer, Ragsdale High School

Makayla Garner, Dudley High School

Marley Coffey, Watauga High School

Mason Tucker, East Davidson High School

Matthew Campbell-Young, East Davidson High School

Mikalah walls, Wheatmore high school

Ollie Sands, South Stokes High School

Reagan Turner, Southeast Guilford HS

Savannah Scott, Randleman High School

Skyler Doss, East Davidson High School

Tarrance Bethea, North Forsyth High School

Victoria Adams, The Middle College at UNCG

Check out the gallery below for all of the seniors we’re highlighting today!

See all of the 2023 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!