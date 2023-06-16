(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.
Today we’re honoring:
- Aaron Osborne, Starmount High School
- Amya Simon, Greensboro College Middle College
- Ariel May, North Davidson High School
- Aubrey Epps, Montgomery County Early College
- Brody Coffey, Watauga High School
- Cayden Curtis, Bethany Community School
- Cooper Black, Wheatmore High School
- Emily Tiller, South Davidson High School
- Erin Durham, Bartlett Yancey Senior High
- Evan Martinez, Southern Alamance High School
- Hailey Joines, Trinity High School
- Hayden Parker, Providence Grove High School
- Hayley Snow, Trinity High School
- Jaylon King, Page High School
- Joshua Shaw, Oak Grove High School
- Kaiden Deskins, North Stokes High School
- Katelyn Davis, East Carolina University
- Keith Pemberton II, Forsyth Country Day School
- Lane Brewer, Ragsdale High School
- Makayla Garner, Dudley High School
- Marley Coffey, Watauga High School
- Mason Tucker, East Davidson High School
- Matthew Campbell-Young, East Davidson High School
- Mikalah walls, Wheatmore high school
- Ollie Sands, South Stokes High School
- Reagan Turner, Southeast Guilford HS
- Savannah Scott, Randleman High School
- Skyler Doss, East Davidson High School
- Tarrance Bethea, North Forsyth High School
- Victoria Adams, The Middle College at UNCG
Check out the gallery below for all of the seniors we’re highlighting today!
See all of the 2023 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!