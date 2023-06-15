(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.

Today we’re honoring:

Alexis Dalton, North Stokes High School

Alexis Jones, Lexington Senior High School

Anthony Ewing, Montgomery Central High School

Antwone Ewing, Montgomery Central High School

Ashlyn James, Providence Grove High School

Ayanna Campbell, Asheboro High School

Brady Elrod, McMichael High School

Caison Redfield, Calvary Day School

Camber Alcorn, Southeast Guilford High School

Cha’Nijah Carter, Reynolds High School

Christopher Crews, South Stokes High School

Connor Doss, Oak Grove High School

Dalton McDaniels, Lexington Senior High School

Elliott Graham, Thomasville High School

Faith Brantley, Homeschooled

Gray Lohr, West Davidson High School

Haley Trogdon, Central Davidson High School

J’Kwone Brown, Montgomery County Early College

Jacklynn Jones, Southeast Guilford High School

Jalen McCall, Early Middle College of High Point at GTCC

James “Peyton” Melton, Central Davidson High School

James Berry, Western Guilford High School

Jaxon Beasley, Oak Grove High School

La’Treveon Bryant, Cummings High School

Maddox Gray, Oak Grove High School

Madison Adkins, Northern Guilford High School

Madison Canoy, Eastern Randolph High School

Mason Sechrest, Eastern Randolph High School

Mi’Destiny Allen, Thomasville High School

Summer Stanley, Rockingham County High School

Torrie Pegram, Appalachian State University

Victoria Frye, Western Carolina University

Zane Means, Southern Guilford High School

Check out the gallery below for all of the seniors we’re highlighting today!

See all of the 2023 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!