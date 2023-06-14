(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.

Today we’re honoring:

Audrey Patterson, Asheboro High School

Camden Beal, New Hope Academy

Chandle Szaloky, Davidson Early College

Chase Robertson, Oak Grove High School

Colton Briles, Hayworth Christian School

DaShawn Deloach, Northeast Guilford High School

Destiny Moore, Williams High School

Ellie Nelson, West Stokes High School

Faith Foster, Williams High School

Hannah Dallas, McMichael High School

Haven Greeson, Southern Alamance High School

Jamel Gullett, Asheboro High School

Jeremiah Troutman, Central Davidson High School

Josh Gainey, South Davidson High School

Joshua Briggs, Randleman High School

Kalea Hill, Trinity High School

Kathryn Wyrick, Southeast Guilford High School

Kendall Tyler, Northwest Guilford High School

Kimoni Small, Lexington Senior High School

Kishana Kirkland, Thomasville High School

Kyah Newton-Roseboro, Walkertown High School

Kyle Albertson, Trinity High School

Maurice Thomas Jr, Bartlett Yancey High School

Pierce Leonard, Eastern Randolph High School

Quincere Hargraves, Triad Math and Science Academy

Rachel Lawson, North Stokes High School

Sarya Parker, Southwest High School

Steven Smith, Montgomery Central High School

Sydney Billings, East Wilkes High School

Tatiana Hernandez, Piedmont Classical High School

Thomas Gibson, Stokes Early College

Zander & Zane Cheek, Providence Grove High School

Zyon Jones, Reidsville High School

