(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.
Today we’re honoring:
- Audrey Patterson, Asheboro High School
- Camden Beal, New Hope Academy
- Chandle Szaloky, Davidson Early College
- Chase Robertson, Oak Grove High School
- Colton Briles, Hayworth Christian School
- DaShawn Deloach, Northeast Guilford High School
- Destiny Moore, Williams High School
- Ellie Nelson, West Stokes High School
- Faith Foster, Williams High School
- Hannah Dallas, McMichael High School
- Haven Greeson, Southern Alamance High School
- Jamel Gullett, Asheboro High School
- Jeremiah Troutman, Central Davidson High School
- Josh Gainey, South Davidson High School
- Joshua Briggs, Randleman High School
- Kalea Hill, Trinity High School
- Kathryn Wyrick, Southeast Guilford High School
- Kendall Tyler, Northwest Guilford High School
- Kimoni Small, Lexington Senior High School
- Kishana Kirkland, Thomasville High School
- Kyah Newton-Roseboro, Walkertown High School
- Kyle Albertson, Trinity High School
- Maurice Thomas Jr, Bartlett Yancey High School
- Pierce Leonard, Eastern Randolph High School
- Quincere Hargraves, Triad Math and Science Academy
- Rachel Lawson, North Stokes High School
- Sarya Parker, Southwest High School
- Steven Smith, Montgomery Central High School
- Sydney Billings, East Wilkes High School
- Tatiana Hernandez, Piedmont Classical High School
- Thomas Gibson, Stokes Early College
- Zander & Zane Cheek, Providence Grove High School
- Zyon Jones, Reidsville High School
Check out the gallery below for all of the seniors we’re highlighting today!
