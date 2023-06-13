(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.
Today we’re honoring:
- Anna Melberger , Asheboro High School
- Ariyuna Gibson, Thomasville High School
- Ashyia Lee, Reidsville High School
- Aubrie Kay , Ragsdale High School
- Brady Hopper, Randleman High School
- Breana Knott, Eastern Randolph High School
- Callie Jobe, Eastern Guilford High School
- Camille Thornton, Southwest Guilford High School
- Christian Gregg, Trinity High School
- Christopher Collins, Atkins High School
- Crissie Smith, Wheatmor High School
- Crystal McClam, Glenn High School
- Dalton McDaniels & Alexis Jones, Lexington High School
- Ethan McCormick, Randleman High School
- Gracyn Hall, Randleman High School
- Haley Hobson, Page High School
- India Blackstock, North Carolina Cyber Academy
- Ja’mirah McMillan, Eastern Guilford High School
- Jake Chilton, Wesleyan Christian Academy
- Jason Mcquen Hancock Jr., Southeast Guilford High School
- Jordan Miller, Dudley High School
- Josie Perdue, Southwestern Randolph High School
- Kaylie Pegram, Rockingham County High School
- Keyshawn Samuel , Southwest Guilford High School
- Kierra Reyes, Dudley High School
- Landon Jones, Southeast Guilford High School
- Lucy Jones, McMichael High School
- Natalia Davis, East Forsyth High School
- Nevaeh Phipps, Central Davidson High School
- Savannah Scott, Randleman High School
- Shane Davis, Atkins High School
- Steven Johnson, Mount Airy High School
- Vincent Messan Jr., Reidsville High School
Check out the gallery below for all of the seniors we’re highlighting today!
See all of the 2023 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!