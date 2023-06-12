(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.
Today we’re honoring:
- Abigail Fleming, Alamance Virtual Academy
- Addison Wyrick, Southeast Guilford High School
- Adrianna Stukes, Thomasville High School
- Aiden Stanfield, West Forsyth High School
- Allie Brown, West Davidson High School
- Allissa Collins, Saura Valley School , Homeschool
- Anna Marley, Faith Christian School
- Autumn Jones , Southwestern Randolph High School
- Ava Chestnut, North Stokes High School
- Ben McCain, Wesleyan Christian Academy
- Bradley Cartledge , Reynolds High School
- Bryce Foland, Eastern Randolpj High School
- Cameron Smith, Grimsley High School
- Ciniya Banks , East Davidson High School
- Cody, Randi, Katie Leonard, Central Davidson County High School
- Deanthony Edwards , Southwest Guilford High School
- Deja Bunette, Kearns Academy
- Dori Luther, Eastern Randolph High School
- Emma Reeves , Southeast Guilford High
- Emma Terry, Southwest Guilford High School
- Hannah Shelton, Wheatmore High School
- Jake May , Central Davidson High School
- Kaylin Newman , Rockingham county Early College
- Laura Scott, Montgomery Central High School
- Lauren Flowers, Graham High School
- Lauren Seamon, Ledford High School
- Leslie Biddix, Providence Grove High School
- Logan Best, Reagan High School
- Maddox Laughlin, Davidson County High School
- Morgan Slate , West Stokes High School
- Noah Lafleur, Lexingon Senior High School
- Noah Wilson, The Hawbridge School
- Rylee Auman, Montgomery County Early College
- Rylee Hoover, East Davidson High School
- Salem Leonard , Sheets Memorial Christian School
- Sarah Hall, Rockingham County High School
- Shammond Perry, Carver High School
- Sophia Smith, Stoner-Thomas School
- Steven “Michael” Varner, Fayetteville Street Christian School
- Stratton Barwick, Eastern Randolph High School
- Tamara Davis, Southwest Guilford High School
- Victoria Fuhrman, Southeast High School
- Zachary Wells , Southeast Guilford High School
- Zakiya Goins, Ragsdale High School
Check out the gallery below for all of the seniors we’re highlighting today!
