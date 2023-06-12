(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.

Today we’re honoring:

Abigail Fleming, Alamance Virtual Academy

Addison Wyrick, Southeast Guilford High School

Adrianna Stukes, Thomasville High School

Aiden Stanfield, West Forsyth High School

Allie Brown, West Davidson High School

Allissa Collins, Saura Valley School , Homeschool

Anna Marley, Faith Christian School

Autumn Jones , Southwestern Randolph High School

Ava Chestnut, North Stokes High School

Ben McCain, Wesleyan Christian Academy

Bradley Cartledge , Reynolds High School

Bryce Foland, Eastern Randolpj High School

Cameron Smith, Grimsley High School

Ciniya Banks , East Davidson High School

Cody, Randi, Katie Leonard, Central Davidson County High School

Deanthony Edwards , Southwest Guilford High School

Deja Bunette, Kearns Academy

Dori Luther, Eastern Randolph High School

Emma Reeves , Southeast Guilford High

Emma Terry, Southwest Guilford High School

Hannah Shelton, Wheatmore High School

Jake May , Central Davidson High School

Kaylin Newman , Rockingham county Early College

Laura Scott, Montgomery Central High School

Lauren Flowers, Graham High School

Lauren Seamon, Ledford High School

Leslie Biddix, Providence Grove High School

Logan Best, Reagan High School

Maddox Laughlin, Davidson County High School

Morgan Slate , West Stokes High School

Noah Lafleur, Lexingon Senior High School

Noah Wilson, The Hawbridge School

Rylee Auman, Montgomery County Early College

Rylee Hoover, East Davidson High School

Salem Leonard , Sheets Memorial Christian School

Sarah Hall, Rockingham County High School

Shammond Perry, Carver High School

Sophia Smith, Stoner-Thomas School

Steven “Michael” Varner, Fayetteville Street Christian School

Stratton Barwick, Eastern Randolph High School

Tamara Davis, Southwest Guilford High School

Victoria Fuhrman, Southeast High School

Zachary Wells , Southeast Guilford High School

Zakiya Goins, Ragsdale High School

Check out the gallery below for all of the seniors we’re highlighting today!

See all of the 2023 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!