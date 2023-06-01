(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.
Today we’re honoring:
- Breanna Hancock, West Forsyth High School
- Aiden Gallimore, Central Davidson High School
- Ashia Robertson, Southern Alamance High School
- Brett Rabon, West Davidson High School
- Cameron Strum, Bartlett Yancey Senior High School
- Cheyenne Sizemore, South Stokes High School
- Cody Musgrave, North Davidson High School
- Emma Ellington, Rockingham County High School
- Hannah Chessor, Wheatmore High School
- Helen Smith, GTCC
- Hunter Brooks, Wheatmore High School
- Ja’Mari Majette, Reynolds High School
- Jackson Kohler, East Davidson High School
- Jaiden Hubbard, West Forsyth High School
- Jalen Powell, Grimsley High School
- Janhri Luckey, Thomasville Senior High School
- Kaden Murphy, Central Davidson High School
- Kaley & Chase Lesperance, Kaley -Northwest Guilford HS Chase- Bethany Community School
- Kaylee Sudderth, Southeast Guilford High School
- Lexi Martin, North Stokes High School
- MaKenzie Barringer, Southwest High School
- Monica Cooper, Central Davidson High School
- Nylicia Figueroa, Middle College at UNCG
- Nytashia Graham, Ragsdale High School
- Raygan Hawkins, North Stokes High School
- Sandy Lee, Southwest Guilford High School
- Sarah Jane Lawson, North Surry High School
- Sydney Stotler, Ragsdale High School
- Sylvia Pappas, Southwest Guilford High School
- Taylor Martin, Southeast Guilford High School
- Triston Brezovsky, Eastern Randolph High School
- Tyler Sloan, Southeast Guilford High School
- Wyatt Stanley, Southwest Guilford High School
