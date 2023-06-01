(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Beginning May 22, we’re giving a shout-out to the students who are graduating as part of the Class of 2023.

Today we’re honoring:

Breanna Hancock, West Forsyth High School

Aiden Gallimore, Central Davidson High School

Ashia Robertson, Southern Alamance High School

Brett Rabon, West Davidson High School

Cameron Strum, Bartlett Yancey Senior High School

Cheyenne Sizemore, South Stokes High School

Cody Musgrave, North Davidson High School

Emma Ellington, Rockingham County High School

Hannah Chessor, Wheatmore High School

Helen Smith, GTCC

Hunter Brooks, Wheatmore High School

Ja’Mari Majette, Reynolds High School

Jackson Kohler, East Davidson High School

Jaiden Hubbard, West Forsyth High School

Jalen Powell, Grimsley High School

Janhri Luckey, Thomasville Senior High School

Kaden Murphy, Central Davidson High School

Kaley & Chase Lesperance, Kaley -Northwest Guilford HS Chase- Bethany Community School

Kaylee Sudderth, Southeast Guilford High School

Lexi Martin, North Stokes High School

MaKenzie Barringer, Southwest High School

Monica Cooper, Central Davidson High School

Nylicia Figueroa, Middle College at UNCG

Nytashia Graham, Ragsdale High School

Raygan Hawkins, North Stokes High School

Sandy Lee, Southwest Guilford High School

Sarah Jane Lawson, North Surry High School

Sydney Stotler, Ragsdale High School

Sylvia Pappas, Southwest Guilford High School

Taylor Martin, Southeast Guilford High School

Triston Brezovsky, Eastern Randolph High School

Tyler Sloan, Southeast Guilford High School

Wyatt Stanley, Southwest Guilford High School

Check out the gallery below for all of the seniors we’re highlighting today!

See all of the 2023 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!