Senior living community delivering much-needed holiday cheer to residents and family

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holidays are often about memories as a family, but the pandemic is making that difficult for the elderly in long-term care facilities.

So, a senior living community in Greensboro found a way to make sure residents could still share the festive spirit with friends and family.

“We are just very excited to be able to provide some holiday cheer and spirit during a very difficult time,” said Mark Lewis.

Lewis is the executive director at WhiteStone Senior Living in Greensboro. This month his staff transformed the retirement community into a winter wonderland.

“The number one reason we are here is for our residents and to make sure we are offering them that quality experience and fulfilling them in ways that are a little more challenging this year,” said Marie Dunn, the marketing director at WhiteStone.

Wednesday night, WhiteStone invited friends and family to a drive-through holiday light parade to help keep the Christmas spirit alive.

“It’s really a joy for us, so many people here are family,” said Wayne Southern, a visitor.

Loved ones soaked in the sights and sounds from the comfort of their cars while delivering some much-needed holiday cheer.

“It was such an opportunity to be able to do that. We’ve only been through here twice since March when they had drive-throughs,” said Fran Southern, a visitor.

Although the visit was short and distanced, everyone left feeling a little less lonely.

“This is as good as it gets. This has been great. Due to what we have to deal with, this has been really wonderful,” said Southern.