See the Good Campaign spreads positive message in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — It seems like the past year has been a nonstop string of bad news.

If you wanted to find a positive message in everything going on, you really had to look for it.

That notion caused a group of people in High Point to take a step back and ponder the question: Is everything really all that bad?

That’s when they decided to see the good.

Bob Buckley has more on the See the Good Campaign in the video above.