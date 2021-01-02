See the Good Campaign spreads positive message in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — It seems like the past year has been a nonstop string of bad news.
If you wanted to find a positive message in everything going on, you really had to look for it.
That notion caused a group of people in High Point to take a step back and ponder the question: Is everything really all that bad?
That’s when they decided to see the good.
Bob Buckley has more on the See the Good Campaign in the video above.
