Salvation Army honoring service members, first responders with ‘Field of Flags’

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Salvation Army is honoring service members and first responders this Independence Day and it needs your help.

It’s hosting the first annual “Field of Flags,” offering community members an opportunity to sponsor an American flag in honor, memory or appreciation of a loved one.

It costs $35 to sponsor an American flag or $40 for a branch-specific or first responder flag.

The Field Of Flags will take place on Sunday, July 4, at 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army Citadel Corps, at 121 Southwest Cloverleaf Place in High Point.

The names of the service members being honored will be printed in the service program, and maps will show where each service member’s flag is on the field.

To sponsor a flag, visit tsahighpoint.org.