Salvation Army bell ringer reflects on past help from organization

Christmas and giving go hand in hand.

Every year, The Salvation Army bell ringers see how generous people in the Piedmont Triad are through their donations.

Not only is Chrissie Carver a bell ringer, but she has benefited from The Salvation Army of High Point’s programs.

Working as a bell ringer gives her an opportunity to support an organization that has done so much for her.

“Every time I’ve come and asked for a job at Christmas, I have always been able to have one. Every time I’ve come and asked for food, or my mom has asked for help with a light bill, they have never told her ‘no,’” she said.

A dependable place to turn is even more critical now with so many families struggling to cover the basics during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are a lot of new families that are coming to us for assistance. Those that have lost their employment or have reduced hours,” Salvation Army of High Point Social Services Director Antoine Dalton said.

The FOX8 Holiday Concerts help restock The Salvation Army food pantries in the Triad.

You can help by making an online donation to The Salvation Army through the annual FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Food Drive.