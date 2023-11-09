(WGHP) — Join FOX8 as we honor the men and women of our armed services in a Salute to Veterans ahead of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Help us to recognize those whose courage and dedication provide the freedom we’re blessed to enjoy.

Thank you for your service.

Today we’re honoring:

991st & 414th Units, US Army

Amy Trent, US Navy

Brian Barnett, Air Force

Buddy Culler, US Army

Charles Hoggard, US Army

Charlie Greene, US Air Force

Christopher Brown, US Navy

Christopher Hairston, US Marine Corps

Clayton Smith, US Army

Danny Wade, US Army

Derek Albea, US Army

Donald Barnett, US Army

Donald Clapp, US Coast Guard

Earl Foust, US Marine Corps

Gary Ellington, US Navy

George Rogers, US Navy

Ira Evans, US Army

Jerry Owens, US Army

JoAnn Barnett, US Army

Joe Small, US Army National Guard

Jon Edwards, US Navy

Larry Archie, US Army

Larry Gallimore, US Navy

Michael Neady III, US Marine Corps

Michael Woods, US Marine Corps

Michael York, US Army

Norm Simms, US Marines

Norris Warren, US Army

Paul Mounce, US Army

Scott Lynch, US Air Force

Steve Clapp, US Air Force

Thomas Price Jr, US Army

Tom Oestreich, US Marine Corps

W.R. Smith, US Army

Walter Bryson, US Army

Check the gallery below for photos of the veterans we're honoring today.

