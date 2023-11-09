(WGHP) — Join FOX8 as we honor the men and women of our armed services in a Salute to Veterans ahead of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Help us to recognize those whose courage and dedication provide the freedom we’re blessed to enjoy.

Thank you for your service.

Today we’re honoring:

Adam Harb, US Marine Corps

Bill Lineberry Jr., US Army

Bill Skeels III, US Army Air Force

Bobby Collie, us Army

Bobby Morgan, US Army

Brittany Jackson, US Navy

C.W. Cox, US Army

Charles Rice, US Army

Clarence Sessoms, US Air Force

Clifford Hearne, US Army

Damen Pinson, US Army

Darrell Warner, US Navy

David Gebhart, US Army

Ed Clark, US Navy

Edward Lentz, US Navy

Fred Smith, US Marine Corps

Garfield Whitaker, US Army

Gerald Durham, US Army

Ish’wantis Thomas, US Army

Joe Cockman, US Army

Jonah Parker, US Navy

Joshua Smith, US Coast Guard

Justin Johnson, US Marine Corps & Army Nat’l Guard

Lloyd Castle, US Army

Michael Pierce, US Air Force

Richard Alcon, US Navy

Ricky Nelson, Army National Guard

Robert Brown Jr., US Air Force

Ronnie Byrd, US Army

Valerie & Patricia Carter, US Army

W. Kenneth Watson Jr., US Army

Wallace “Buck” Rodgers & Donald Ferguson, US Navy

Wylie Burkins, US Army

